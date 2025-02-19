Video shows escaped horses trotting streets during rush hour

By Imani Clement

FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Two horses escaped from a MetroWest farm and somehow made their way into busy rush hour traffic Monday afternoon.

The horses, Champ and Charley, ended up trotting the streets of Framingham and were safe while doing so, as drivers stopped to make sure they were not in harm’s way.

Eddie Velasquez, who was on his way home from work when he saw the horses, recorded a video of them in the streets.

“They were beautiful horses. Looked like they could be brothers and sisters. Big, looked like they eat a lot,” Velasquez said.

He said the horses were extremely friendly and were coming up to cars and allowing drivers to pet them.

Velasquez told WCVB it only took officers about 7 minutes to show up and corral the horses back home safely.

