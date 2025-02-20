Asheville sets March deadline for residents to place storm debris in right-of-way

By Marisa Sardonia

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The last day for Asheville residents to place storm debris in the right-of-way for collection is Saturday, March 1, the City of Asheville confirmed via news release.

After March 1, contractors will conduct one final sweep to collect any remaining right-of-way debris, with the final pass expected to be completed by Tuesday, April 1. No right-of-way debris collection will take place after the final pass.

Contractors will, however, continue their debris removal efforts through the Private Property Debris Removal program, as well as within local waterways.

Asheville officials request that residents sort their debris, but do not bag it unless necessary. If debris must be bagged, use clear or transparent bags as black bags are not permitted.

The City of Asheville said debris should be sorted by the following categories:

Construction/demolition and bulky items: drywall, furniture, plumbing, building materials, carpet Appliances: washer/dryer, stove, dishwasher, water heater, air conditioner Electronics: TV, computer, phone, DVD players Vegetative: tree branches, leaves, logs, stumps, trees Mud/dirt: silt and mud brought onto a property by floodwaters According to the city, Hurricane Helene caused approximately three million cubic yards of storm debris in Asheville city limits alone.

As of Feb. 13, 2025, 385,113 cubic yards of debris have been collected in Asheville since Helene hit in September 2024. This information comes from Asheville Recovers, a new city-owned website that tracks Helene recovery.

