Workers angry after job cuts at Gettysburg National Military Park

By Ed Weinstock

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WGAL) — Trump administration efforts to slash federal spending are being felt at the Gettysburg National Military Park.

Five probationary workers received termination emails last Friday.

“I am very angry. I worked my entire career to work here at the Gettysburg National Military Park,” said former maintenance worker Nathaniel Bauter.

He also says he is pretty upset, pretty frustrated and disappointed with the whole process.

The email he received said his skills were unsatisfactory. Bauter said he has documentation from supervisors praising his work.

Union local president Mark Cochran says the elimination of probationary and seasonal employees who were let go earlier will hurt the upkeep of the famous battlefield.

Bauter is reaching out to Sen. John Fetterman and other elected officials for help.

“It was my dream to work for the National Park Service. I would love to come back and work for National Park Service again,” he said.

