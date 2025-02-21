CHP high-speed stop in Livermore leads to major pot seizure

By Dave Pehling

LIVERMORE, California (KPIX) — Officers with the Dublin office of the California Highway Patrol on Thursday night made a speeding stop on Interstate 580 in Livermore that led to a major marijuana bust netting 370 pounds of weed.

According to a Facebook post, a graveyard CHP unit out of Dublin observed a Honda Accord speeding at over 100 mph on I-580 in Livermore and conducted a stop. When the driver yielded and came to a stop, “officers noticed large garbage bags inside the vehicle and a strong odor of marijuana.”

Authorities found a total of 370 pounds of marijuana along with more than $36,000 in cash in the vehicle, which was seized as evidence.

CHP did not say what if any charges the driver would be facing in connection with the marijuana and cash.

