Daughter of southern Indiana woman killed in DUI crash continuing her mother’s mission

By DeAndria Turner

Click here for updates on this story

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — The daughter of a southern Indiana woman killed in a DUI crash says she is determined to carry on her mother’s mission to help others.

“Whatever you’re going through, it won’t last forever,” were the words of Anna Maria Gonzalez.

These words are what Natalia Gonzalez is holding onto.

The woman who said them is her mother, Anna Maria Gonzalez, who her daughter says was dedicated to recovery.

But in a cruel twist of fate, her life was taken by the very thing she fought so hard to overcome.

“And it just breaks me apart knowing that she just won’t ever be able to recover or find herself again because he stole her life,” Natalia said.

On Feb. 9, Gonzalez was killed in a drunk driving accident. Her boyfriend, Scott Drollinger, is charged with murder.

Police say his blood alcohol level was 0.156, nearly two times the legal limit.

They say he was speeding when he lost control and ran off the road, hitting a utility pole, concrete steps, and a metal fence before stopping.

“There will never be closure because she can’t walk through that door,” Natalia said.

Natalia had been watching her mom’s location that night, never imagining what would happen.

“And then I watched the car stop, and I just, I thought she had reached her destination, but then she sat there for hours, not answering my texts,” Natalia said.

Natalia says her mother was a fighter.

Now, her family wants her words and her mission to help others get sober to live on.

“She just wanted to help people that were in the same position as her to become sober,” Natalia said.

Anna’s daughter clings to the words she left behind, her voice, her strength, her fight.

These words: “Get back up and keep fighting the good fight. You’re worth it. You’re deserving of everything great in this life. Just trust and believe and you will get through this.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.