Michigan man rescued from home where kitchen stove reached 187 degrees

By Paula Wethington

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Michigan (WWJ) — A man was rescued from a home where a stove used for heating reached a temperature of over 187 degrees and likely contributed to high levels of carbon monoxide.

The rescue happened Feb. 15 in Muskegon Heights in West Michigan. The Muskegeon Heights Police Department related the circumstances in a press release issued Feb. 18.

The initial call was for a “check well-being” on a man who had not been heard from in two weeks, the report said. His home on East Broadway Avenue was found to be vacant; but after speaking with neighbors and checking records they determined the man had likely moved to Superior Street.

But when officers checked the second location, they could see the man laying on the kitchen floor.

Police and firefighters went inside and performed life-saving measures on him. He is expected to make a full recovery.

“It was later learned that the male subject was heating his home with the stove. The stove had a heat reading over 187 degrees and the house registered a very high level of Carbon Monoxide,” the report said.

