Stonewall neighbor remembers slain delivery driver as ‘big Teddy bear’

By Gabrielle Parish

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A DoorDash delivery driver was shot and killed last week, and tomorrow his family and friends will gather for a visitation to say their final goodbyes.

Meanwhile, Shreveport police are still searching for the person responsible.

Christian Gant was just 20 years old when he and a friend were shot on Feb. 13 in Shreveport while making deliveries. His neighbor describes Gant as a “big Teddy bear”—someone who always had a smile on his face.

“His life was just tragically taken at such a young age. He had a whole life ahead of him,” said Lance Bordeaux, Gant’s neighbor.

Christian grew up in Stonewall, next door to Bordeaux, who had known him since he was 3 years old.

“He just had this quirky laugh. No matter what kind of day he was having, you wouldn’t know if it was bad — he was always in a great mood,” Bordeaux said.

Christian graduated from North DeSoto High School in 2023. His neighbor says he was always willing to lend a hand.

“If I was building a fence or anything, he’d always volunteer to help. The night it happened, he was actually at my house. He left around 8:30. … I gave him a fist bump and said, ‘I’ll see you tomorrow, big dog.’ But that never happened,” Bordeaux said.

Shreveport police say Christian and another friend were delivering DoorDash orders near East Kings Highway and 70th Street when someone fired shots into their car.

Gant’s friend ran away, but Gant — trying to get to the hospital where his mother worked — ended up crashing. He was rushed to LSU Ochsner Health, where he later died.

He leaves behind his mother and two sisters.

“If anyone wants to help his mother during this time, we do have a GoFundMe set up. It’s all in her name to help with funeral costs,” Bordeaux said.

Gant’s wake is scheduled for Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Jenkins Funeral Home in Mansfield. That’s the same place his funeral will be held Saturday at 2 p.m.

Right now, police are still searching for the person responsible for Gant’s death. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers.

As for the other man who was shot, he was treated at the hospital and is recovering.

