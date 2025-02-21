UH’s Kalena Holeman Named Gates Cambridge Scholar: A Trailblazer for Academic Excellence

By Francis Page, Jr.

February 22, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — The University of Houston continues to shine on the global stage, proving that excellence knows no boundaries. From a record-breaking year of Fulbright, Truman, and Marshall Scholarships in 2024 to another historic achievement in 2025, UH students are setting new benchmarks for academic prestige. Among these rising stars, one name stands out: Kalena Holeman. This exceptional English major has earned a coveted Gates Cambridge Scholarship, making her just the second student in UH’s history to receive this prestigious honor. This scholarship will support her graduate studies at the University of Cambridge, one of the most elite academic institutions in the world.

A Journey of Dedication and Discovery For Holeman, receiving the Gates Cambridge Scholarship is not just a personal victory—it’s a testament to her relentless pursuit of academic excellence and her unwavering dedication to scholarly research. “I’ve never received such a competitive, national—or rather, international—award before, so I am truly honored and humbled to have been chosen,” Holeman shared. “I knew that I had been admitted to Cambridge, but not necessarily how I would fund it. When I found out, it felt like an enormous weight was lifted from my shoulders.” Selected among only 80 scholars worldwide, Holeman joins an elite group of recipients, with the Gates Cambridge program accepting a mere 1.3% of applicants each year. This scholarship not only acknowledges her brilliance but also reinforces the global impact of UH’s scholars.

A Legacy of Excellence at UH Holeman’s journey at the University of Houston Honors College has been nothing short of extraordinary. She has stacked her resume with an array of academic honors, including:

 Mellon Research Scholar  FrameWorks Fellow  Provost’s Undergraduate Research Scholar  Editor for Houston Law Review & Literary Journal Glass Mountain  Research assistant featured on UH’s Scholars Walk  Internships with Rice University’s Woodson Research Center & the Houston African American History Research Center  Harvard University summer research program participant in Classics

Her accolades are proof that UH is not just competing in the academic arena—it’s thriving and producing world-class scholars.

Blazing a Trail in Literature and History Beyond her academic titles, Holeman is a pioneering researcher whose studies push the boundaries of how literature, race, and history intersect. Her research interests focus on Black diasporic literature and its engagement with antiquity. She has explored topics like: • The influence of Dante’s “Divine Comedy” on Gayl Jones’s novel “Corregidora” • The representation of women in Romare Bearden’s “Odyssey Suite” • The intersection of Black feminist theory and classical reception At Cambridge, she will pursue a Master of Philosophy in Classics, deepening her understanding of antiquity’s influence on modern race, literature, and cultural narratives. “These experiences undeniably set me on the path that I am now on today,” Holeman reflected. “Through them, I discovered a love of research and also that I could carve a space for myself and my history within scholarly conversation.”

The Power of Mentorship and Community Holeman credits much of her success to UH’s Office of Undergraduate Research and Major Awards (OURMA), which provides invaluable support to students applying for prestigious scholarships. “OURMA was immensely helpful throughout the application process,” she noted. “After finding out that I had been selected as a finalist, Dr. Rayder helped me prepare for my interview. OURMA even supported my travel to Seattle so that I could attend the interview in person. I really could not have done any of this without them.” Dr. Ben Rayder, the executive director of OURMA, praised Holeman’s perseverance: “I am really proud of Kalena. She applied for multiple fellowships that were all a good fit for her interests and worked extensively on challenging applications throughout the fall semester. She never quit and continued to refine both her writing and thinking. In Kalena, Cambridge is getting a passionate student, exceptional person, and dynamic representative of the United States. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

UH’s Global Footprint Grows Stronger As UH celebrates another year of student success, Kalena Holeman’s achievement is a shining example of what it means to be a Cougar on the world stage. UH’s Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Diane Z. Chase underscored this milestone: “At UH, Kalena Holeman has certainly proven herself as a student and researcher. She will now have opportunities to continue her academic journey at one of the most noted academies in higher education. Earning this scholarship is a tremendous achievement and reflects the discipline, determination, and drive she’s demonstrated on our campus.”

A Future Shaped by Knowledge As Holeman prepares to cross the Atlantic, she is focused not only on her own academic ambitions but also on using her knowledge to uplift marginalized voices in literature and history. “This scholarship will not only allow me to receive a world-class education from Cambridge, but it will also allow me to be surrounded by a diverse, global cohort of peers who are each uniquely dedicated to building a better future,” Holeman said. “In my career as an academic, I hope to work with communities within and beyond the university to elevate marginalized voices in classics, literature, and history.” Houston Style Magazine readers, this moment is bigger than just one student’s success. It’s a celebration of the University of Houston’s commitment to academic excellence, mentorship, and the power of perseverance. With scholars like Kalena Holeman leading the way, UH is proving that Houston’s talent is making waves worldwide—and we can’t wait to see what’s next.

