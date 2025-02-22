Texas Southern University’s Brandon L. Simmons Inducted into The Texas Lyceum Board of Directors

By Francis Page, Jr.

February 22, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a moment that underscores Texas Southern University’s (TSU) unwavering influence in shaping the future of Texas leadership, Brandon L. Simmons, Chairman of the TSU Board of Regents, was sworn in as a member of The Texas Lyceum Board of Directors on January 31, 2025. This appointment cements TSU’s legacy in one of Texas’ most esteemed leadership institutions, which has a proud history of cultivating some of the most distinguished public and private sector figures in the state.

The Texas Lyceum: A Legacy of Leadership Established in 1980, The Texas Lyceum is widely regarded as the premier non-profit, non-partisan, statewide leadership organization in the Lone Star State. The Lyceum fosters meaningful discourse on critical issues, ensuring that Texas remains a beacon of democracy and forward-thinking governance. With a 96-member Board of Directors serving two consecutive three-year terms, this elite group includes political powerhouses, corporate trailblazers, and civic leaders who have shaped Texas and the nation. Notable Texas Lyceum alumni include President George W. Bush, U.S. Senators Ted Cruz and Kay Bailey Hutchison, Governors Greg Abbott and Rick Perry, and Members of Congress such as Chris Bell, Pete Gallego, Marc Veasey, and Sheila Jackson Lee. Beyond politics, Chancellor John Sharp and countless industry pioneers have walked the halls of the Lyceum, carrying forward its mission of leadership and service.

TSU’s Deep Ties to The Texas Lyceum Texas Southern University has long been connected to The Texas Lyceum, producing visionary leaders who have played pivotal roles in both organizations. Notably, The Honorable David Gamble, a former TSU Board of Regents member, served as Lyceum Chairman from 1986-1987. Fast forward nearly four decades, and TSU’s legacy continues with Chairman Simmons and former TSU Board of Regents Chairman Hasan Mack both being inducted into the Lyceum Board of Directors Class of 2025. TSU students have also made their mark through the prestigious Lyceum Fellows Program. Rising leaders Ebony Sowells (2022), Jaila Moore (2023), and Jasmine Johnson (2024) have represented TSU in this elite pipeline for civic engagement, guided by Lyceum Fellows Faculty Advisor Professor Carroll G. Robinson, himself a 1994 Lyceum Director.

Brandon L. Simmons: A Champion for Texas’ Future As the Chairman of the Board of Regents at TSU, Brandon L. Simmons has consistently championed education, innovation, and public service. His induction into The Texas Lyceum is both a testament to his leadership and a milestone for TSU. “With a current TSU Chairman and a former TSU Chairman serving together on the 2025 Board of Directors, Texas Southern University is already ringing out in this august body,” said Chairman of the Board of Regents Brandon L. Simmons. “I have no doubt that we will bring the voices of our students with us into conversations about the future of this great state. This is an extraordinary time to be a Texan, and I am grateful for the opportunity to play a role in our state’s future.”

Texas Lyceum’s Mission for 2025: A Campaign for Civility As The Texas Lyceum celebrates its 45th anniversary, the organization is launching a bold initiative: The Campaign for Civility. This initiative, championed by Texas Lyceum President Crayton W. Webb, aims to restore civil discourse and constructive engagement in the face of one of the most significant election years in modern history. At its core, The Texas Lyceum’s guiding principles remain unchanged:

✅ Engage in civil discourse on critical public policy issues. ✅ Seek to understand before being understood. ✅ Disagree without being disagreeable.

In addition to expanding its public presence, The Lyceum will dedicate 2025 to recognizing its extraordinary alumni network, marking it as the “Year of the Alumni”. Special initiatives include:

🔹 The return of the Stewardship of Texas Values Award, honoring Texans who exemplify integrity and leadership. 🔹 Alumni-led conferences, tackling AI policy, immigration, media, and law enforcement. 🔹 The Texas Lyceum Poll, offering nationally recognized research on key state issues.

TSU’s Influence on the Future of Texas With Chairman Brandon L. Simmons and Hasan Mack now seated on The Texas Lyceum Board, Texas Southern University is well-positioned to influence the next generation of Texas leadership. As the state navigates complex issues—from education and public policy to economic growth and social equity—TSU’s voice will be at the table, shaping decisions that will impact millions. Houston Style Magazine readers, from its distinguished alumni to its rising student leaders, TSU continues to pave the way for Black excellence, civic engagement, and transformative leadership in Texas. With the powerful synergy between Texas Southern University and The Texas Lyceum, the future of Texas leadership has never been brighter.

