Community comes together to help older homeowner clean up property

By Blaine Montgomery

Click here for updates on this story

CAPE CORAL, Florida (WBBH) — A heartwarming community effort in Cape Coral has helped an older homeowner, Harold LeRiche, clean up his cluttered property.

LeRiche had struggled with health issues and personal hardships that led to piles of junk accumulating around his home. After our news story aired about his situation, volunteers from Cape Coral and nearby Fort Myers rallied together to assist.

The cleanup began after a conversation on a local Facebook group sparked an outpouring of support. Volunteers joined the effort, donating their time to help LeRiche clear his driveway and yard. LeRiche, who had been unable to manage the mess due to his declining health, expressed immense gratitude for the kindness shown by strangers.

Kevin Gallagher helped his daughter in law, Kaylee Moskwa, who organized the event. Gallagher expressed disappointment that the city had not offered assistance and instead issued fines for code violations. He felt that the city should be helping rather than penalizing LeRiche, who was clearly in need of support.

As the volunteers sorted through items to donate, sell, or throw away, they loaded much of it onto Gallagher’s trailer for disposal. The city has since issued a permit for a yard sale at LeRiche’s property next weekend. Other items will be donated to the Salvation Army.

Volunteers have also contacted code enforcement to ask if any of the fines that accumulated over the years can be lifted.

For LeRiche, the volunteer effort has been a deeply emotional experience, and he is incredibly thankful for the help he received. The cleanup has allowed him to finally see his driveway again, bringing a huge sense of relief and gratitude.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.