After one family lost their house in the Eaton Fire, this company brought in princesses to help

By Grace Bennett

San Luis Obispo, California (KSBY) — Although January’s deadly wildfires in Los Angeles have been extinguished, some communities are still grappling with devastation and loss.

One local organization hosted a fundraiser at the Madonna Inn on Sunday afternoon to help.

Local children’s entertainment company A Wish Your Heart Makes organized a Royal Tea Party, inviting kids and their families to meet over a dozen Disney characters.

Attendees got the chance to interact with their favorite princesses, enjoy a sing-a-long, and take a royal etiquette lesson.

Organizers say funds from the event will benefit one family that lost their home in the Eaton fire.

Kathee Brown, the owner of A Wish Your Heart Makes, told KSBY that Sunday’s gathering reiterates the company’s philosophy.

“When we go to events, even if it’s a birthday party, we try to teach community— pulling together in your family and friends, and helping one another,” Brown said. “This is a way today to show kindness.”

According to organizers, tickets for the fundraiser sold out in just 10 days, breaking a company record.

