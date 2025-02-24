Gas grill explosion at a beach condo leaves 7 people injured

By Jeremiah Estrada

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV) — The Maui Police Department (MPD) is investigating a gas grill explosion that occurred at a Kaanapali Beach condo this evening that left seven people with injuries.

MPD received multiple reports of the explosion at approximately 6:15 p.m. that took place at 2481 Kaanapali Pkwy. Seven people, from the ages 18 to 74, were injured. Three of those people were in critical condition and one of the victims was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for further treatment.

It was discovered from preliminary investigations that the explosion may have involved liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which is commonly used for BBQs. Witness statements revealed that the grill possibly malfunction before the incident.

The accident did not result in any evacuations in place. The public is asked to avoid the area as first responders are on scene of the investigation.

Senator Angus L.K. McKelvey gave the following statement:

“First and foremost, my heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the individuals who were injured and their families during this difficult time. It is important that we allow officials to conduct a thorough and careful investigation before drawing any conclusions or speculating on the causes.

It is in times of disaster that community is so important. I want to thank not only the first responders but members of the general public as well, who rushed to the aid of the injured immediately after the incident.”

