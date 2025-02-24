‘Island Boys’ TikTok star Franky Venegas arrested in Naples on gun, drug charges

By Zach Scott

NAPLES, Florida (WBBH) — A member of the “Island Boys” rap group is facing gun and drug charges after being arrested in Naples on Sunday.

On Sunday, Franky Venegas, 23, was booked into the Collier County Sheriff’s Office on one count of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of an altered firearm.

According to the arrest report, deputies pulled over a corvette on Oil Well Road after it failed to come to a complete stop.

Deputies said Venegas was identified as the passenger. CCSO said the driver, Olivia Dubois, 25, had an expired registration and license plate.

Deputies said during the information check, it was discovered that the tag had been updated and was valid. Dubois was given a citation.

A K9 unit arrived on the scene and Venegas and Dubois were asked to step out of the car so they could search the vehicle.

During the search, deputies said they found a plastic bag with white pills inside lying on the passenger side floorboard.

Deputies searched the pills and discovered that they were 10 mg of oxycodone. CCSO said there were seven total oxycodone pills. Additionally, deputies said they found five pills containing oxycodone with Acetaminophen.

According to the arrest report, deputies questioned Venegas who said that they were not his and he did not know how they got there.

CCSO said Venegas went on to state that he does have a prescription for oxycodone but did not have it on him.

Venegas was asked if he had a picture on his phone of his prescription or if he had virtual access to his prescription, which he reportedly did not.

Deputies continued searching the vehicle where they said they found a brown handbag on the passenger side floorboard. According to the arrest report, deputies found a pistol inside the bag along with a clear plastic cut straw that had a white powdery substance on it.

Deputies attempted to search the firearm but could not find the identifying serial number that was placed on it by the manufacturer, according to the arrest report.

CCSO said the pistol was spray-painted blue. Deputies took the pistol apart and checked for both serial numbers, which they said were missing.

Venegas was arrested and taken to the Naples Jail Center, where he is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of an altered firearm.

Franky, joined by his twin brother Alex, rose to fame as the “Island Boys” following their 2021 viral hit, “I’m an Island Boy,” which has garnered over 24 million views on YouTube.

According to public records, Franky has a history of arrests in South Florida. His most recent altercation with the law was in May 2024, when he reportedly pretended to be his brother and was arrested in Fort Lauderdale for reckless driving.

