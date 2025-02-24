Legacy lives on: One of the last surviving members of the 6888th WWII Battalion lives in Milwaukee

By Andrea Williams

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WTMJ) — The legacy of the 6888 Central Postal Directory Battalion continues to inspire generations. This historic group of approximately 850 African American women made history through their dedicated service during World War II.

Among the last surviving members of the Six Triple Eight is Anna Mae Robertson, whose story remains a beacon of perseverance and patriotism.

TMJ4’s Andrea Williams recently sat down with Robertson’s daughters and others who have played key roles in preserving the battalion’s legacy.

“My mother was always positive when it came to talking about her fellow sister soldiers. She described them as family,” recalled Sheree Robertson, one of Anna Mae Robertson’s eight children.

Anna Mae Robertson enlisted in the Women’s Army Corps in 1943, following the loss of both her parents. She served honorably until 1945 and eventually settled in Milwaukee in 1946 after meeting fellow Six Triple Eight member Evelyn Ross.

“Evelyn invited my mother to her sister’s wedding, and she decided to stay,” said Robertson. “She later met my father and built a life here, becoming a nursing assistant.”

The story of the Six Triple Eight was brought to a wider audience in 2019 through a documentary by Wisconsin native James Theres.

“Someone asked me if I had ever heard about these Black women from World War II,” Theres said. “I told them yes, and then they mentioned that one of them was still alive in Milwaukee—Anna Mae Robertson. That’s why I made the film.”

Theres’ documentary earned numerous accolades and was even screened in England for the 75th anniversary of World War II. His work also caught the attention of actress Kerry Washington, who starred in Tyler Perry’s 2024 film The 6888, portraying Lt. Colonel Charity Adams Earley.

“God bless him. What a great film he made—it was just fabulous,” Theres said.

Robertson’s daughter, Denise Muhammad, was deeply moved by Perry’s film. “I watched it three times, and I watched the ending 10 times,” she shared.

While in Milwaukee, Washington made a special visit to Robertson’s home.

“There was a moment when it felt like my mother and Kerry had met before. The closeness was unbelievable,” Muhammad said.

The 6888 Battalion’s contributions were formally recognized in 2022 when they were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, thanks in part to the advocacy of Wisconsin Rep. Gwen Moore.

“You talk about a letter from home and how much that meant to those soldiers,” Moore said. “I’m tearing up just recalling the story. They did it for the love of their country.”

Despite their wartime service, the women of the 6888 Battalion returned home to face segregation and Jim Crow laws. Nevertheless, they continued to work, raise families, and uphold the democratic values they fought for.

“Although most of these women never got to see this type of recognition, their place in history is now solidified,” Theres noted. “They are recipients of the Congressional Gold Medal—an honor awarded fewer than 200 times since George Washington received the very first one.”

The legacy of the Six Triple Eight remains a source of inspiration for generations to come.

“It’s an inspiring story and an uplifting one,” said Sheree Robertson. “How can you not be inspired?”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.