Man charged with animal cruelty in chicken-fighting

By Curadhan Powell

Click here for updates on this story

NELSON COUNTY, Kentucky (WLKY) — A Nelson County man has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty involving chicken-fighting.

On Monday at 11 a.m., Kentucky State Police responded to an alleged animal cruelty complaint in the 1900 block of Pottershop Road in Bardstown.

Troopers and detectives made contact with the property’s owner and others present.

The owner, 37-year-old John Thompson, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree cruelty to animals and cited to the Nelson County District Court.

The investigation remains ongoing.

KSP says it is actively cracking down on chicken-fighting, also known as cockfighting, across the state.

The effort includes investigations in Bethelridge, Blackberry, and Dunnville.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.