Man tried to abduct woman, teen in 20 minute span, South Miami police say

By Marybel Rodriguez

Click here for updates on this story

Florida (WFOR) — A man accused of trying to abduct a teenage girl in South Miami last week is being linked to another attempted kidnapping, according to police.

On Monday, South Miami police released surveillance video of an attack outside South Miami Hospital late at night on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

According to police, the same man, Brian Gamboa, attacked and nearly abducted his two targets within a 20 minute span.

In the surveillance video from the hospital, police said Gamboa can be seen assaulting a woman in the parking garage

“In the surveillance video, you see the man walk through the parking garage where he confronts the female. There’s a struggle for a while on the ground. Eventually, the victim is able to get away. She runs and is confronted by a doctor, who I believe she tells the story to and what happened,” South Miami police Sgt. Fernando Bosch said.

Gamboa left the area and was then involved in a hit and run accident outside a restaurant, according to investigators.

Fortunately, witnesses were able to give officers a description of the driver and car and an alert for his arrest was put out over the police radio.

“I started screaming and punching him”

Minutes later and a few blocks away, Gamboa allegedly tried to abduct a 16-year-old girl as she was walking through her neighborhood early Thursday morning.

“It’s very scary. I’m trying to get over it. Hopefully he goes to jail for a very long time because I don’t know if he was looking for other victims after he gave up trying to get me,” she said.

The teen said when she was attacked, she fought back.

“The guy came out of a car. He approached me and started attacking me by my shoulders and the back of my head. I fought back, I threw my phone at him and I started to kick him. I started screaming, I started punching him.” she said.

She said he eventually gave up and took off. Police were able to take him into custody a short time later.

“I don’t think this man should be anywhere on the street ever again,” the teen said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.