Multiple people hospitalized after fireball erupts from gas tabletop fire pit

By Zach Scott, Blaine Montgomery

Click here for updates on this story

CAPE CORAL, Florida (WBBH) — Multiple people were hospitalized after a tabletop fireplace unexpectedly caused a flash fire at a Cape Coral home Saturday evening.

The Cape Coral Fire Department responded to the scene around 9:50 p.m.

Gulf Coast News crews spoke with the battalion fire chief on the scene, where he said nothing actually caught fire.

According to the CCFD, the family was having a gathering at the home along Southwest 38th Terrace when someone turned on the gas to the tabletop fireplace. That’s when a fireball reportedly flashed, burning multiple people.

The incident was first reported as a structure fire but became a medical call.

The fire chief said more than one person was taken to the hospital after sustaining burns. No structural damage to the home was reported due to the fireball.

The CCFD has not shared the names of those injured or how many people in total were taken to the hospital at this time.

You can count on Gulf Coast News to update you as we learn more information about the incident and how the people who were taken to the hospital are doing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.