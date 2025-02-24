UHD’s 2025 Law Summit: Paving the Way for Houston’s Future Legal Leaders

By Francis Page, Jr.

February 24, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — HOUSTON—The city’s legal landscape is about to get a major boost as the University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) rolls out the red carpet for aspiring attorneys at the 2025 Law Summit. Set to take place Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 4-7 p.m., this dynamic event will unfold at the newly expanded UHD@1801 Main, further solidifying UHD’s presence in downtown Houston’s professional hub.

Designed as a power-packed opportunity for students and alumni, the UHD 2025 Law Summit is not just another networking event—it’s an open gateway to Houston’s vibrant legal community. With industry heavyweights like South Texas College of Law and the Houston Bar Association in attendance, the summit promises invaluable insights, career-building connections, and real-world guidance to help students navigate their legal journey.

A Deep Dive Into the Legal World

Beyond the usual career fair setup, UHD is going all-in with interactive seminars, exclusive breakout sessions, and a robust job fair—ensuring attendees get a 360-degree view of various legal disciplines, including:

✅ Labor Law ✅ Criminal Law ✅ Immigration Law ✅ Government & Health Law

Future law school applicants will also receive insider tips on acing law school admissions and one-on-one meetings with potential employers during the job fair segment.

The Summit Sessions: What’s on the Docket?

📌 What is it Like to Go to Law School? (South Texas College of Law) 📌 Law as a Career (Colleen Mayer, Houston Bar Association) 📌 How to Prep for Law School NOW at UHD (UHD Faculty & Student Success Experts)

“This event is more than just a summit — it’s a launching pad,” said Emily Leffler, UHD’s Executive Director of Academic Affairs. “We’re bridging the gap between classroom education and real-world legal careers, empowering students to carve their own paths in Houston’s dynamic legal scene.”

A Free & Unmissable Opportunity

The best part? It’s FREE—open to all UHD majors and alumni eager to explore legal careers. With top legal professionals, aspiring attorneys, and dedicated UHD faculty all under one roof, this is a prime opportunity to get insider access to the legal field before even stepping into law school.

🔹 WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, | 4-7 p.m. 🔹 WHERE: UHD@1801 Main (10th Floor, Amegy Bank Building) 🔹 REGISTER HERE: UHD.edu/news

Spotlight on UHD: A Legal Education Powerhouse

As one of Houston’s top educational institutions, UHD has built a reputation for academic excellence, affordability, and career readiness. Ranked among the nation’s Best Online Bachelor’s and Master’s Programs by U.S. News & World Report, UHD continues to shape the future of Houston’s workforce.

Houston Style Magazine readers, for more details, visit uhd.edu.

🚀 Future lawyers of Houston, this is your moment. Mark your calendars and

get ready to step into the world of law at UHD’s game-changing 2025 Law Summit!

