Viral video shows group of bicyclists attacking man on street

By Dean Fioresi

SAN VICENTE, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A video showing a large group of teenagers riding bikes attacking a man in the middle of the street in San Vicente has recently gone viral, leading to an investigation from police.

The incident happened at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and McCarthy Vista, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Jarring footage, which can be seen on Instagram, shows as the group punch and kick the man as he attempts to protect himself in the middle of the street. Bicycles can be seen littering the roadway as the attack continued before they finally leave the man alone.

Police say that a group of 25 males, all of which they believe to be between 17 and 21 years old, attacked a man who confronted them after they allegedly vandalized his car.

By the time officers arrived to the scene, the group had scattered.

The man, who has not been identified, suffered minor injuries in the attack.

One witness, who was inside of the car where the viral video was captured, recounted the disturbing moments.

“It was extremely violent, they didn’t care about his life. You could tell,” said Dimitri Kermani. “They were kicking him in the head, they were kicking him in the body. They had absolutely no sympathy whatsoever for this victim and it was completely unprovoked.”

Police took a report for both vandalism and battery.

