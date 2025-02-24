Woman charged after allegedly stealing $114K from charter school

By Michael Martin

PRICE, Utah (KSTU) — Charges have now been filed against a Utah woman accused of stealing more than $114,000 from a charter school.

Kalisa Lynn Fish, 52, was arrested back in May 2024 but charges against her were just filed on February 11.

According to court documents, on May 15, 2024, investigators met with the chief administrator and business manager for Pinnacle Canyon Academy at the Price City Police Department.

The witnesses told detectives that they had an employee, identified by them as Fish, who had stolen $114,585 from the school over the past several years. The witnesses told police they had met with Fish the morning they reported the theft to police and terminated her employment at the school.

School representatives told police that Fish handled payroll and HR duties at the school, which gave her access to its payroll. According to the witnesses, in the payroll, there is a line where teachers who are after-school advisors or coaches receive additional pay for those assignments. Fish reportedly had been adding special pay into her own checks for several years despite not having taken an additional position.

Witnesses told police when they confronted Fish about the additional pay, she admitted that she had been stealing money from the school. Fish claimed to have started the scheme during a financial crisis but continued it in the years following.

School officials shared spreadsheets breaking down the alleged theft and personnel forms dictating how much Fish was supposed to be paid.

Investigators attempted to set up an interview with Fish after they met with school officials. Despite agreeing to a time for the interview, an attorney later contacted police saying they represented Fish and she would not speak to law enforcement.

Fish faces charges of misusing public money and theft.

