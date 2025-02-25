35-year-old man arrested in 2013 murder of woman

By JD Franklin III

GREENSBORO, North Carolina (WXII) — An arrest has been made in a 2013 stabbing, according to officials with the Greensboro Police Department.

On Oct. 9, 2013, officers responded to the 140o block of Hyalyn Court about a follow-up call. When they arrived, they said they found 72-year-old Mildred Martin inside the home. She had been stabbed.

Detectives and forensic investigators responded to begin the investigation.

Eventually, the homicide investigation was reassigned as a cold case investigation.

On Monday, Jason Bailey, 35, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection to Martin’s death.

Officials said Bailey is in the Guilford County Detention Center without bond.

