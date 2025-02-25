CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspects fake seizure at dog store to steal puppies

By Celeste Springer

CENTENNIAL, Colorado (KRDO) — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for three suspects who allegedly staged a fake medical emergency to steal two bulldog puppies.

Surveillance video (as seen above) shows how it went down, and even the moments when the puppies fell to the ground as the suspects tried to get away.

According to the sheriff’s office, the theft took place at the Perfect Pets pet store, located at 6840 S. University Boulevard, on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

Deputies say three men came in at separate times. One man allegedly faked a seizure, while another ran to the pen and grabbed two bulldog puppies.

Police say an employee tried to tackle him, and he then dropped the puppies and fell to the ground. Despite the tussle, police say the two men were able to escape in a gold Cadillac Escalade. Police don’t have a description of the suspect driving the Escalade, but do believe they were female.

The suspect who allegedly faked the seizure was caught by police. Timothy Davis, 37, is facing charges of conspiracy to commit a felony, theft, and drug possession.

Police need your help finding the remaining suspects. Police say one of the suspects is a Black man who was wearing a large black coat and sweatpants. The other was a white or Hispanic man who was wearing a blue and white beanie-style hat and had brown hair. The third unidentified suspect is the driver of the Cadillac.

The Cadillac Escalade had no license plates and heavily tinted windows, according to police.

Those with information should call the investigations tip line at 720-874-8477. You can remain anonymous.

