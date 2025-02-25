Chicago church hangs flag upside in protest of Trump administration

By Andrew Ramos

CHICAGO (WBBM) — In the wake of what it calls dangerous policies from the Trump administration, a sometimes controversial pastor on the South Side is taking a stand.

On Monday, he raised the American flag upside down as a symbolic protest for what he calls a “country in distress.” His action was met with support and some protest.

A congregation takes action in the face of turmoil. Parishioners of Saint Sabina Church in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood spent the morning outlining what is described as the chaos that has unfolded since President Trump took office.

From the firing of thousands of federal employees to threats of ICE raids wreaking havoc on immigrant communities, they’re among the many reasons Father Michael Pfleger and the members of his church say the United States is under siege.

“This is not normal. This is not acceptable, and we will rise up, and we will resist,” he said.

That form of resistance is on display outside the church as the group, which included more than a dozen veterans, raised an American flag upside down—a universal symbol of a state of emergency.

“For many years, we have held it as a sacred piece of what it meant to America, but today we are here because America is under distress,” said veteran Rochelle Crump.

“We have to make sure we are ringing the alarm and engaging every faith community,” said Rev. Ciera Bates-Chamberlain, Live Free Illinois.

“People died for this flag,” an attendee said.

A small group of veterans, however, took issue with the protest, saying that the church was disrespecting the flag and imploring Father Pfleger to instead focus his energy on Pope Francis, who remains in critical condition.

“He should be in that temple praying for the Pope and not trying to create problems against the United States,” said veteran Estevan Burgoa.

“I shouldn’t be getting involved? What Bible do you read? The Bible I read was that Jesus who started his first sermon saying the spirit of the lord is upon me anoint to me to bring good news to the poor,” Pfleger said.

The flag-raising at Saint Sabina follows a similar protest at Yosemite National Park over the weekend, where frustrated Park Service employees raised their own upside-down flag in response to recent cuts.

Father Pfleger said he plans to keep this flag flying upside down here until the state of normalcy returns to the country. A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Chicago had no comment on the display.

