Foster parents face child neglect charge over incident

HASKELL, Oklahoma (KJRH) — A Haskell couple is charged with child neglect after video showed a young girl in his foster care forced to stand outside in the cold weather as a means of punishment.

Court records show Andrew and Kaytlin Fultz are charged in Muskogee County with one charge of child neglect.

2 News first reported on Thursday, Feb. 20 how a neighbor recorded video showing the young girl standing in the backyard during last week’s below freezing temperatures. The video showed her dressed only in pajamas and socks, with no shoes, and repeatedly asking to be let inside.

Haskell police told 2 News that they received a complaint from the neighbor about the child. An affidavit from the Haskell Police Department details how an officer visited the home on Feb. 18 and spoke with adults about the child and the disciplinary procedure.

In the affidavit, a woman at the home told the officer the child was only outside for two minutes and was observed the whole time. The neighbor who reported the incident to police said the child was outside for closer to 15 minutes.

The affidavit said police visited the home twice the following day, Feb. 19, including with a representative from OKDHS.

