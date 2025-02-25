How the daughter of boxing legend Joe Louis is carrying on his legacy

By Demetrios Sanders

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A project like the Joe Louis Greenway has been years in the making, and as work continues to connect Detroit with three other cities, organizers say it’s fitting that it honors a fighter in the ring and outside of it.

Detroit is the city that put the world on wheels, but for some in the community, transportation doesn’t always involve a car.

“We know the cost of vehicle ownership can be very hefty and a burden for people,” Leona Medley said.

Leona is the executive director of the Joe Louis Greenway partnership.

The Greenway is a planned 29.7-mile biking and walking path that will connect the Detroit riverfront to neighborhoods in the North, and cities like Hamtramck, Highland Park and Dearborn.

“(It) is really a part of how we’re focused on transportation equity and transportation justice for our residents.

So far, over eight miles of the Greenway are available, and more growth is on the way.

“This year in 2025, there are another four miles under construction, so this project is rapidly advancing,” Leona said.

Joyce Barrow-Henderson is Joe Louis’ daughter and serves on the board of the Greenway partnership.

“People and families will be able to connect on the greenway in a way that will build memories for generations to come,” Joyce said. “Getting in the ring was never a possibility for me, so carrying on the work that went on well after exited the ring is very exciting, and I think really does live out his legacy.”

She says the project is a big opportunity to introduce Joe Louis to young people.

“Joe Louis was just this kid from Black Bottom Detroit who became a symbol of excellence in a time when Black men couldn’t hold their head up,” Joyce said. “Roses grow from concrete in Detroit and I think that’s a vitally important message for the next generation.”

And Barrow-Henderson hipes to see the Greenway receive national recognition some day.

“Because of what it can do both socially, emotionally and for communities coming together,” Joyce said.

