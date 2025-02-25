Man arrested for filming teenage girl in gym tanning booth, police say

By Spencer Burt

RIVERTON, Utah (KSTU) — A man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of taking photos or videos of an underage girl at a local gym while she was partially nude in a tanning booth, along with other offenses that police say they discovered during their investigation.

Justan Grover, 36, was booked on a misdemeanor count of voyeurism and a felony count of sexual exploitation of a minor. He was ordered by a judge to be held without bail.

The investigation started when a 17-year-old girl’s dad called Riverton Police to report an incident at VASA Fitness on 1777 W. 12600 South. She said she was undressing to get into the tanning bed when she saw a phone peek out from a gap between the wall and the floor of the closed-off booth. She said she screamed, and the suspect immediately pulled the phone away. A short time later, she said it happened again. She said the camera was facing her both times.

Police reviewed the gym’s security camera footage and said they saw a man enter the tanning/massage room from the workout area. They said he entered, exited and entered again within a timeframe that matched what the victim recalled.

The man seen on the camera — later identified as Grover after a warrant was served at the gym — reportedly sat in a chair after the first instance and appeared to be swiping through photos on his phone. Police said it looked like he was trying to “conceal its contents from whoever may be able to view it while walking by.”

The second time he exited the tanning area, police said he was walking faster than the first time before putting his phone in his pocket and leaving VASA.

After serving a warrant on Grover’s phone, police said they found nude photos of minors, along with text messages to someone in which he asked them to send photos of minors.

An acquaintance of Grover told police that he admitted to filming the teenager at the gym. And while police said they have not found images from that incident, they have seized multiple other electronic devices and are planning to do a full “forensic download” on his phone.

Police wrote in the arrest report that their investigation is still ongoing, and there’s a “high likelihood” that Grover will face additional charges.

