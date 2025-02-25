Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Mudslide at Buffalo Trace Distillery leaves cargo, small office building in Kentucky River

<i>WLKY via CNN Newsource</i><br/>The bourbon distillery said that in the early morning hours
WLKY via CNN Newsource
The bourbon distillery said that in the early morning hours
By
Published 2:00 PM

By Curadhan Powell

Click here for updates on this story

    FRANKFORT, Kentucky (WLKY) — There was a mudslide at Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort Monday morning.

WLKY NewsChopper flew over the scene where a large chunk of land was missing after it fell into the Kentucky River.

The bourbon distillery said that in the early morning hours, a weather-related mudslide happened on the northeast side of the property along the river. 

In the picture below, you can see where the asphalt broke off near buildings on that portion of the property.

Though crews are still assessing the situation, they know the mudslide resulted in one Conex cargo container and one temporary office building falling into the river.

There weren’t any team members near the area at the time of the mudslide, and the affected property has been roped off to ensure the safety of those at the distillery.

The facility said it will work closely with professionals to ensure proper cleanup.

Production, as well as tours and visitation at the distillery, have not been disrupted by the mudslide.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content