Deputies: 7 dogs found dead, each with single gunshot to the head

South Carolina (WJCL) — A felony animal cruelty investigation is underway in South Carolina after seven dogs were found dead, each with a single gunshot to the head.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said they were called on February 23 to a property on Gapway Road.

Investigators said deputies found seven dead pit bulls chained in the yard on the property.

A witness told authorities the animals were unharmed when she checked on them earlier that day.

The area was canvassed for witnesses and one person of interest was interviewed and provided corroborating evidence of his whereabouts at the time of the killings.

A necropsy is scheduled to retrieve any bullets or other evidence of the crime that may exist.

