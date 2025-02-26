Mom pleads not guilty to child endangerment charge

By James Maloney, Michael Cusanelli

BRATTLEBORO, Vermont (WPTZ) — A Brattleboro mother has pleaded not guilty on Tuesday after being accused of exposing her child to an illegal drug.

29-year-old Kelsey Chabot appeared in court for arraignment related to a single charge of child endangerment.

Police arrested Chabot on Feb. 21 after they said her 1-year-old daughter showed up to day care with a bag that tested positive for cocaine.

The child, other students and staff were not harmed during the incident.

“I can tell you that I’ve seen very few cases like this in my career,” Asst. Police Chief Jeremy Evans said. “I’ve been here for 25 years, and I can tell you that the vast majority of daycare providers that I know of in our community take very good care to make sure things like this don’t happen. But that’s not to say it won’t ever happen.”

Evans added that the fault is not on the daycare where the incident occurred. The case is part of an ongoing effort to address drug use in the town.

“I have my own children. I have grandchildren. I understand those concerns. I feel those concerns. I’ve had those concerns myself in the past,” Evans said. “I can tell you that your police department is collaborating with state agencies like DCF on this matter. And… incidents like this are a priority for us to make sure that we can solve and keep from happening.”

Chabot was released on conditions after arraignment. She has been ordered not to have any contact with the child, and not to engage in illegal drugs.

If convicted, Chabot could face up to 10 years in prison and/or be fined up to $10,000. She is due for another court appearance in March.

