‘We’re very concerned’: Residents speak at latest Givaudan plant explosion meeting

By Curadhan Powell

Click here for updates on this story

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Clifton residents were once again voicing their concerns Tuesday night three months after the deadly explosion at the Givaudan factory.

There was a community meeting with city leaders at United Crescent Hill Ministries.

Residents had a lot to say, from a lingering odor still in the neighborhood, difficulties getting repairs made to their homes, and the cleanup process.

The blast in November killed two people and damaged dozens of homes and businesses.

Many neighbors are still cleaning up.

Others have moved out.

In January, Givaudan announced it would not be returning to Louisville.

While overwhelmingly many people who live in the area say they’re happy about that decision, they’re still dealing with a number of concerns months later.

“We’re very concerned about the health and safety of our neighborhood as the demolition takes place,” said neighbor Cathy Hinko.

The city is now looking to gain control of the property. It says all chemicals have been removed from the site and that several investigations are still ongoing.

“It’s really difficult in a situation like this where the responsibility really does go back to the private company,” said Louisville Metro Council member Andrew Owen. “So, we’ve been walking, the administration and my office, we’re walking this fine line where we want to help where the company is not stepping up, but at the same time we don’t want to let the company off the hook.”

A report on what may have caused the explosion is expected to be released in about a month.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.