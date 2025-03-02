Fight at cheerleading championship triggers panic, injuries and evacuation

By ShaCamree Gowdy, Doug Myers, Erin Jones

Click here for updates on this story

DALLAS (KTVT) — A fight between two individuals at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on Saturday led to several poles being toppled, creating a loud noise and triggering panic at the National Cheerleaders Association All-Star National Championship, Dallas police said.

The disturbance, which occurred around 1 p.m., led to what police described as a “stampede” as people rushed outside from an event expected to draw around 58,000 attendees, including 30,410 athletes and 3,700 coaches.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, 10 people were taken to the hospital.

“All of the injuries were sustained during the evacuation, and none were life-threatening,” said Dallas-Fire Rescue spokesman Jason Evans. “They ranged in severity from bumps and bruises to extremity fractures.”

The Dallas Police Department confirmed that there was no active shooter and no shooting had taken place.

The incident prompted an evacuation of the convention center as a precaution. Activities for the day were suspended, and a family reunification center was established at 400 North Lamar Street.

NCA cheer mom Makayla Cossey described the incident as “extremely frightening.”

“The moms were sitting there and all I know was we were just looking around and people were screaming – running, jumping off all the bleachers,” Cossey said.

She said she tried to find her daughter but couldn’t until another cheer mom called to let her know that her daughter was with her.

“All I could think of is where is my 9-year-old daughter? I was terrified. I was on the phone with my husband that’s out of state crying, bawling,” Cossey added.

Cheerleader Destiny Hinton said the experience was terrifying.

“I tripped and then had people step on me and then I ran a mile past the Alamo Cinema – a mile past that – and I hid in a dumpster,” Hinton said.

Cheer mom Joyce Sterling said the scene was complete chaos.

“She (her daughter) was in all-out panic trying to find me,” Sterling said. “She was like, ‘I’m outside, I’m outside.’ We were still inside, and we saw people running everywhere. It was just mayhem. It was crazy.”

Meanwhile, Dallas Police Department spokeswoman Melinda Gutierrez said the investigation is ongoing.

“All the available information has been released,” Gutierrez said Saturday night.

Brian Bianco, senior director of strategic communications for Varsity Brands, confirmed that NCA security officials are collaborating with law enforcement to investigate the incident.

The event will resume on Sunday, according to NCA officials.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.