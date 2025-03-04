15 residents, 1 police officer taken to hospital following nursing home fire

By Curadhan Powell

BARDSTOWN, Kentucky (WLKY) — A nursing home caught on fire in Bardstown Tuesday morning, resulting in 16 people being taken to the hospital.

Around 6:30 a.m., the Bardstown Fire Department said it was dispatched to Landmark Nursing Home for a structure fire.

When they got there, crews found fire venting out of a window in the building’s south wing.

The facility’s staff and police officers had already started evacuating residents.

Crews got control of the fire within minutes of arrival and prevented it from spreading to the attic space.

Fifteen residents had to be taken to area hospitals for smoke inhalation. One police officer was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation as well.

Thirty-eight other residents were taken by Nelson County School buses to Landmark’s sister facility in Louisville.

The department said the fire was caused by an electrical failure in the facility’s HVAC unit.

