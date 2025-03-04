Slender Man attacker to be re-examined by doctors

By Amy Fleury

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WISN) — One of the women convicted in the 2014 Slender Man stabbing attack in Waukesha will be re-examined by doctors.

That’s according to court records filed Monday.

Plans to release 22-year-old Morgan Geyser from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute were supposed to be finalized Monday, but last week, hospital staff asked the judge to revoke her release after learning what books she was reading and about her contact with a man outside the hospital with an unnatural interest in her crime.

Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael Bohren scheduled a hearing for Thursday, March 6, to hear from the three doctors who, in January, said Geyser was ready for release.

The order filed Monday says the doctors should be prepared with comments on the “petition to revoke” and any questions by the court.

