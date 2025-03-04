Soldier charged with murder of missing pregnant wife in Hawaii

By Ryan Dickstein

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — A U.S. Army soldier from Frederick faces murder charges linked to the disappearance of his pregnant 19-year-old wife.

Mischa Mabeline Kaalohilani Johnson vanished from her home at Schofield Barracks in O’ahu, Hawaii.

She was last seen July 31, 2024, but officially reported missing August 1.

Mischa and her husband, Private First Class Dewayne Arthur Johnson II, lived together on base.

Johnson enlisted in the Army in November 2022 and serves as a Cavalry Scout in the 25th Infantry Division.

Military police took Johnson into custody back in August for obstructing the investigation into Mischa’s whereabouts.

He’s been in confinement ever since, yet still no signs of Mischa.

Initially investigators didn’t have enough evidence to charge Johnson with murder.

That changed February 12 when the Army Office of Special Trial Counsel referred five charges and 19 specifications against Johnson.

“The general nature of the charges are for the murder of Mischa Johnson, intentionally killing her unborn child, obstruction of justice, providing false official statements, possession of child pornography and the production and distribution of child pornography,” the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division said in a release.

While the search for Mischa is ongoing, prosecutors presume she’s dead.

Trial is scheduled to begin on October 2 at Wheeler Army Airfield.

Johnson has a pair of traffic citations on his Maryland record, for tinted windows and reckless driving in 2022.

Anyone with information on this latest case is asked to call the Army CID Pacific Field Office at 808-208-0559, or via cid.army.mil/tips.

