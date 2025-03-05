16-year-old and dad arrested for shooting threat at Merced school, police say

By KFSN Staff

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) — A 16-year-old boy and his father are accused of an alleged shooting threat at Golden Valley High School in Merced.

Police say the school received a report of a 16-year-old student making threats to harm other students on Monday.

Officers tracked down the suspect and searched his home.

Investigators discovered the boy’s 35-year-old father, Jonathan Olvera, had six guns in the house, all found unsecured.

Olvera was arrested on charges of child endangerment, and the guns were seized.

Officers also found a BB gun resembling a real gun in the teen’s bedroom.

The 16-year-old was booked into juvenile hall on charges related to criminal threats and firearm offenses.

