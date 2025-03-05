Celebrating a Century : 100-year-old Truemiller Bacon still rolling strikes



By Frank Sulkowski

HINESVILLE, Georgia (WJCL) — You can say Mrs. Truemiller Bacon is in a league of her own.

“Oh, it’s so much fun,” said Bacon.

Bacon, who turned 100 years old on February 28, still has game. Her skills on display every Monday morning at Marne Lanes Bowling Center in Hinesville. Once a week since 2016, the centenarian and her 76-year-old son Robert, travel from Claxton to Fort Stewart to knock down a few pins in the Monday Morning Senior League.

“She’s outstanding,” said Robert Bacon. “She’s a great bowler and is truly my inspiration.”

Mrs. Bacon is more than a pretty face, striking personality and inspiration to others.

“Everybody loves her,” said Jeff Eastlake, Fort Stewart USBC Association Manager. “She makes no qualms when she misses, she makes adjustments with everyone cheering for her.”

Winning is right up her alley too.

“I don’t worry about my score too much,” said Bacon. “I try to do the best I can. If I make a mistake, I fix it.”

Thanks to her 75 average, Bacon has helped her team win league titles in recent years. She’s also been known to bowl well above her age, her high-score last year was a 106.

With age comes wisdom and Mrs. Bacon was more than happy to spare some advice for other seniors looking to stay active.

“I would tell them, try, go out and bowl and have fun,” said Bacon.

Marne Lanes Bowling Center features 36 lanes and is open to civilians. For more information, visit Marne Lanes Bowling Center.

