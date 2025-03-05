Decades of dedication: Iowa girls state basketball super fan surprised by family for 80th birthday

By Beau Bowman

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — For 60 years, Jan Paup of Churdan has been a fixture at the Iowa high school girls state basketball tournament.

From her seat in Section 105, she’s watched countless games, studied teams, and cheered on players. “I study the teams so I know who is coming,” Jan shared, reflecting on her dedication to the sport.

Her love for the tournament began decades ago, attending with her parents and playing six-on-six basketball herself. Over the years, she’s witnessed unforgettable moments, from heartbreaking buzzer-beaters to thrilling victories. “There used to be like 24 of us, and now I’m the only one,” Jan said, reminiscing about the group she once attended with.

This year, however, the tournament held a special surprise. Jan’s family — siblings, kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews — came together to celebrate her upcoming 80th birthday. They rented a suite at Wells Fargo Arena, pulling off a heartwarming surprise for the woman they affectionately call “Aunt Janny.”

“So Aunt Janny’s 80th birthday is this summer, so we thought one of the ways we could surprise her was by showing up to the basketball tournament,” said Abby Brend, one of her nieces.

For Jan, the surprise was unforgettable.

“I said this is a room I’ve never been in before… and I was like holy cow,” Jan said. Surrounded by her family, she hugged each of them, overwhelmed by the love and effort they put into the surprise. “Family is very important to me, so… yeah, it can’t get any better than that,” she said.

For Jan Paup, a lifetime of basketball memories now includes a new highlight — one filled with family, love, and celebration.

