Hundreds to flock to southeastern Minnesota town for International Festival of Owls

By Derek James

Minnesota (WCCO) — Minnesota is home to a number of owl species, including the barred, screech and great horned owls. It’s also the only place in North America with a center dedicated to studying them.

A sign overlooking the scenic bluffs of the Root Valley in southeastern Minnesota identifies Houston, a small town that goes big when it comes to owls.

“We never intended to do an International Owl Center,” said Karla Bloem, executive director of the International Owl Center.

Houston was looking to put a nature center at the head of the Root River trail to attract visitors. That’s when executive director Bloem found out about a great horned owl named Alice.

“She fell out of her nest when she was about three weeks old and messed up her elbow,” explained Bloem.

That was 1997. Bloem took Alice in, and they started working to educate others about owls the next year.

Alice’s popularity soared. In 2003, Bloem and her team threw a hatch-day party celebrating the bird’s birthday.

“The first year three hundred people showed up, which in a town this size is a lot in winter,” said Bloem.

After a few years, the party, now called the International Owl Festival, was bringing in over a thousand people — more than the population of the town — and that’s when the decision was made to dedicate a center to owls.

There are other owls at the center, including Ruby, an 11-year-old great horned owl.

“Ruby has a bit of a sassy personality. She’s socialized with humans, but she knows she’s an owl. So, she doesn’t usually hoot or vocalize with us and if she hoots at us, she’s swearing at us,” explained Bloem.

Pierce, a young barred owl was willing to hoot his distinctive “Who cooks for you?” call, but only from his perch.

Twin Cities author Kat Beaulieu is among those who feel a deep connection with the mostly nocturnal birds of prey.

“Coming down to the owl center, I learn something new about owls every time,” said Beaulieu.

Beaulieu’s new children’s book “Owl Music” was inspired by a walk where he found the feather of a great-horned owl.

He will read and sign the book at the International Festival of Owls with half of sales going to the owl center. Beaulieu credits the international success of the festival and the center to Karla’s research, outreach, and innovation.

“It’s an amazing, amazing place, that if you know it’s here, you know you know,” said Beaulieu.

The International Festival of Owls is March 7 through March 9.

Live demonstrations, speakers and art are among the events taking place at the International Owl Center and four other locations around town. You can find out more here: festivalofowls.com

