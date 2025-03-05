‘I feel good’: Man reunites with doctors 1 year after heart transplant

By Megan Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — One year after undergoing a life-saving heart transplant, Duewy Scobee returned to Frazier Rehab Institute to celebrate his journey.

Surrounded by family, friends, and medical staff, Scobee rang the “Anniversary Bell” to mark his progress and recovery.

“Excitement, joy that I was able to ring the bell. It’s just something I’ve been wanting to do for a while. I’ve seen other people do it, and I couldn’t wait to get to ring the bell,” Scobee said.

The moment was a very different feeling from the uncertainty Scobee felt one year ago, when he first learned he would be receiving the transplant.

“It’s all right when, you know, when they tell you you’re going to get a heart. It’s different when they come in and say, ‘It’s here, you’re going to go get prepped to do the transplant,’ because, you know, this is the last day that you have. If something doesn’t go right, that’s it,” said Scobee.

Scobee’s dedication to his recovery has been unwavering.

“Once he was on board with transplant evaluation and treatment, he was all in. He is completely committed to the entire process,” said his doctor, Rohan Samson.

Just 36 hours after his surgery, Scobee was up and walking. By the 11-month mark, he was running a 5k alongside his wife, Casandra. Though the journey has been challenging, Scobee remains optimistic.

“It’s a long road. I’m still weak in a lot of areas, but I feel good. Everything’s coming together,” Scobee said.

For Dr. Samson, witnessing Scobee’s progress has been rewarding enough.

“He brings a lot of positive energy to every interaction. It all makes it worthwhile for us,” Samson said.

Scobee is determined to make the most of his second chance at life, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to celebrate milestones like ringing the bell.

“I’m thankful for this second chance at life,” Scobee said.

