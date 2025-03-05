Parts of Sierra Madre under evacuation warning as storm raises risk of mudslides, debris flows

By Niku Kazori

SIERRA MADRE, California (KABC) — With the latest winter storm dropping rain across SoCal, an evacuation warning was issued Tuesday for parts of Sierra Madre, which was hit hard by severe flooding, mudslides and debris flows during the last round of heavy rain.

This week’s storm is categorized as a Phase 1 event, which means there’s a 10-20% chance of more significant flooding and debris flows in burn scar areas.

The evacuation warning for high-risk areas in Sierra Madre went into effect at 6 a.m. and will remain in place through 6 a.m. Friday.

Street parking is prohibited in areas under evacuation warnings or orders.

Last month’s storm filled every debris basin in the area to capacity. City and county officials say they’ve been working to clear them, but they aren’t empty.

Police say once a flow starts, it’s too late to evacuate. That means those who stay behind may be trapped for days until emergency crews can access the area.

The following zones in Sierra Madre are under the evacuation warning. Check the Genasys app for more information.

SMD E002B SMD E003 SMD E004 SMD E005 SMD E006A SMD E006B SMD E007 SMD E008 SMD E009 SMD E010A SMD E010B SMD E010C SMD E011A SMD E011C SMD E012A SMD E012B SMD E012C SMD E012D SMD E019

