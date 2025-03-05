Suspect’s car catches on fire after hitting multiple vehicles

By Alexis Mathews

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Parked cars were struck and a suspect vehicle bursts into flames, with the alleged suspects running away. All of this was caught on camera in the Highlands.

“My car was parked on the street, but someone hit and ran it while I was at my friend’s place, so that’s great,” said Claire Bolger.

In disbelief, Bolger took a video of her car pushed up on the sidewalk in front of the Highland Station Apartments after a car slammed into it and other cars parked along East Broadway just after 1 a.m. on Monday.

“I’m just like, wow, like, this is a joke. That car I just bought from my grandma because she can’t drive anymore,” said Bolger.

Another video from a neighbor also shows the moments after the crash where you can see the suspect vehicle and a person. Both left the scene, but the car did not make it far.

“I ran over and I saw the boys run off, and then the car went ‘bang, bang’ and blew up and it was on fire,” said Bolger.

Flames shot from the red Subaru Outback as Bolger and neighbors watched and recorded in shock.

Police say the suspects abandoned the car in an alley a block over on Rubel Avenue and Rogers Street. Witnesses tell WLKY that several people in the car wore ski masks and took off running.

“I just feel like that’s not behavior that you should get away with,” said Bolger. “They might not be caught right now, but I believe they’ll be caught eventually.”

One day later, there is crash debris, including a car bumper and glass, left behind, and Bolger is left with a car that is so badly damaged from the wreck, it’s not drivable.

“I just stared at my car and I mean, I was angry,” she said.

While still angry and shocked by this unexpected situation, Bolger is also relieved that it was not worse.

“I didn’t think it would happen to me, but it is what it is,” she said. “Cars are replaceable. Humans aren’t.”

LMPD is still investigating whether the suspect vehicle was stolen or not. But, the police report says it’s registered to a local car dealership.

If you have any information that can help lead police to the whereabouts of the people who ran call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

