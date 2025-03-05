Winni the comfort dog graduates training to support 911 call centers

By Marissa Barrett

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A comfort dog was recognized by the New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Emergency Services and Communications for completing training with a Stratham-based nonprofit.

After nearly a year of training with her handler, Abigail, and Hero Pups, Winni graduated.

Winni was trained to provide emotional support to employees in the state’s 911 call centers during stressful workdays. She will now work full-time at the call centers.

An event in Laconia on Tuesday celebrated Winni and the impact she has already had.

“Winni has been specifically trained to provide emotional support and mental health wellness for our team. Since Winni completed her training and joined the team full-time around the start of the new year, her impact has been immediate and overwhelmingly positive,” said Mark Doyle, the director of emergency services and communications.

