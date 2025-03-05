Woman missing under ‘highly suspicious’ circumstances

By Matt Leonard, Tony Atkins

TITUSVILLE, Florida (WESH) — The Titusville Police Department is looking for a woman who is now considered missing and endangered under “highly suspicious” circumstances.

According to a news release, Jesse D Kirk, 72, was reported missing by a friend around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 4 when she did not show up for their morning walk. Kirk lives in the 3200 block of S. Washington Avenue in Titusville.

Several hours later, detectives encountered a suspicious man near the missing woman’s condo. David Armstrong Barber, 35, of West Palm Beach, was later arrested for loitering and prowling after detectives found him lurking in the area. Barber appeared to have significant recent burns on him. He is also the estranged boyfriend of one of Kirk’s relatives.

The missing woman’s vehicle was found burned up in a location near State Road 50 and State Road 520 around the same time.

A witness told police she saw Barber walking away from what appeared to be the missing woman’s vehicle while holding his right arm. The witness called 911 after seeing a report about the missing woman on TV.

Barber now also faces a grand theft of a motor vehicle charge.

Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of Kirk is asked to call Titusville Police Department or CrimeLine at 1-800-423-8477.

