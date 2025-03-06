2 men posed as city workers in armed home invasion, police say

By Mike Sullivan

Click here for updates on this story

BOSTON (WBZ) — Boston police say two men dressed as city workers are responsible for attempting to rob an elderly man at gunpoint inside his Adams Street apartment in Dorchester.

The incident happened on Monday, but the victim did not immediately contact police because he does not speak English. The next day, police were able to communicate with the man and learn about his harrowing escape.

Police say the two suspects dressed in disguise to gain access to the building. One of the men wore a yellow reflector jacket and a hard hat. They knocked on the man’s door, and when he opened it, they forced their way in.

Suspect allegedly pulled out gun

He told police that the suspects threw him the onto a bed and attempted to tie up his feet with a plastic bag. The other man tried to duct tape his mouth shut. The victim told police one suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at his head. It’s then that police reports say one suspect fled. As the victim tried to defend himself, the other suspect also fled, but not before picking up a fan off of the floor and heaving it at the victim.

“Right now, I hear you and I’m scared because I have lived maybe one year here,” says a fellow Vietnamese neighbor who lives in the building.

WBZ has learned that there are numerous elderly folks who live in the building, and some receive medical care. Mel is one of those caretakers, but she asked that we do not disclose her last name.

“They looked normal. A normal worker, so of course anyone would have their guard down and aren’t thinking anything,” said Mel. “In this society, we need to be more cautious of what we do, and who we allow in.”

Law enforcement is searching for the pair now. One is described as a heavier white man and the other a slender Black man. A police report says a staff member at the apartment complex believes they saw one of the suspects Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. They were in the vicinity of Adams Street and King Street. The man was still wearing the yellow reflector jacket and the hard hat.

Right now, we do not know what the two men were after, but the incident is being called an armed robbery.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.