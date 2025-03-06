Bodycam video shows police officers rescuing 2 swimmers in ‘extremely dangerous conditions’

By Rubén Rosario, Samantha Sosa, Olivia DiVenti

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI BEACH, Florida (WSVN) — Body camera video captured the moments when four Miami Beach Police officers came to the rescue of two swimmers in distress, leading one of the officers to become caught in a rip current.

The footage captured one of the officers as he plunged into rough waters off 16th Street at 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The tall waves were even a tough match for rescue boats seen in the distance.

Miami Beach Police Officer Christopher Bess spoke about the intense rescue with 7News on Wednesday.

“These were extremely dangerous conditions. Our boats couldn’t even get to the two swimmers in distress. Our drones couldn’t fly because the winds were too high,” he said.

People on the shore were frantic as the officers went into the water.

Minutes later, however, the swimmers were pulled out one after another.

What was not captured on video, Bess said, is one of the officers being swept by a current.

“One of our officers [was] carried about 100 yards from shore due to the rip current,” he said. “Our vessel tried to save him. However, the waves were a little bit too strong for the vessel, and the vessel almost capsized.”

A Miami Beach firefighter helped pull out the officer who was swept by the rip current.

“[The officer was] transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and is actually in good spirits, and he actually said he’ll do it again if need be,” said Bess.

This wasn’t the only beach rescue on Tuesday night. Dozens of officers and a helicopter rushed to the area of 50th Street and Collins Avenue where, police said, two teenagers nearly drowned.

The winds and the waves have been a recipe for danger during spring break, prompting police to put out this warning,

“If you’re enjoying our beach, do so during the day, where visibility is a bit better than at night, but also review the advisories,” said Bess.

The officer who plunged into the waters is okay.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.