Dashcam video shows dramatic high-speed chase, capture of wanted Georgia man

By Graham Cawthon

PICKENS COUNTY, South Carolina (WJCL) — Dashcam video shows how authorities were able to track down and arrest a wanted Georgia man.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina, a deputy spotted a vehicle Tuesday night belonging to William Crawford, who was wanted for aggravated assault in Lumpkin County, Ga.

According to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office, Crawford was identified as the suspect in a shooting earlier that night.

In the video, the deputy initiates a pursuit. Crawford briefly pulls over but then speeds away.

“…He fled at high speeds up Hwy 136 towards Dawson County, driving recklessly and endangering others on the road,” the PCSO posted on Facebook.

After several minutes, the deputy used a PIT maneuver to forcibly stop Crawford.

Crawford immediately surrendered and was taken into custody.

He is being held at the Lumpkin County Jail. In addition to the Georgia charges, he faces new charges of felony fleeing and attempting to elude, drug possession and traffic offenses in connection to the South Carolina chase.

