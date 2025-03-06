Driver recognized for stopping to help motorist during medical incident

By CBS 58 Newsroom

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A Milwaukee County bus driver is being recognized for going above and beyond her duties when she spotted something wrong. The incident dates back to last fall, but MCTS is now releasing video from the incident.

Latanya Staten was driving in Wauwatosa during rush hour, with several riders on board, when she noticed a car slowly drifting out of her lane and then off the street. Without hesitation, Staten stopped her bus and ran toward the car, which came to rest against a tree.

According to MCTS, she stayed with the woman, who was slumped over the wheel. Staten stayed at the car until the driver was revived and until she was sure help was on the way. She then returned to her bus and announced to her riders that the woman was okay.

“We’re all humans, really, and if we remember that we’re all humans and that there will come a time in our lives when we need someone to help us, we won’t want someone to stop and think about if they should help us or not,” Staten said.

According to MCTS, one of the riders on the bus called 911 and told Latanya that she may very well have saved a life that day.

