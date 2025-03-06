‘It’s heart-wrenching’: Family lose sheds, farming equipment from Wednesday’s storms

By Kara Peters

WALNUT COVE, North Carolina (WXII) — Mark brown had few words, as he looked over the widespread damage at his family home in Walnut Cove from severe weather Wednesday morning.

The sheds that once held tools and farming supplies are now unrecognizable from snapped trees and downed power lines.

“Behind me was the tool shed here that we kept tools in, it’s tore up,” Brown said. “In the back here, we had probably an 80-foot shed, 20 foot wide. Tractors and farm equipment, it’s now laying in the pastures.”

Brown was at work Wednesday morning when the heavy wind and rain rolled in.

“My wife called and said the roof is gone off the buildings. I thought it was just sheet of tin,” Brown said. “But when I got here, totally different world.”

The aftermath, a trail of devastation with bittersweet memories. Mark’s wife, Traci, grew up there.

“I can look around and see my grandfather still working in the barn and working in the sheds that were destroyed,” Traci Brown said. “I can just imagine him being there and my grandmother working alongside him. It’s heart-wrenching.”

The Brown family, holding tight to each other, and the silver linings.

“Things can be cleaned up, and things can be repaired, but lives can’t be replaced.” Traci Brown said.

No one was injured, from the severe weather, and the Browns’ did not lose power. When it comes to rebuilding, Mark says it could take months.

