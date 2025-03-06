Naked woman on Southwest plane prompts delays for flight at Hobby airport

By KTRK Staff

HOUSTON (KTRK) — Passengers aboard a Southwest flight are shaken up after a naked woman delayed their flight on Monday.

The flight from Houston to Phoenix had to return back to the gate due to the incident at 3:20 p.m.

An Eyewitness News viewer sent a video which showed a woman who appeared at the front of the cabin topless, causing a scene.

The viewer said the naked woman paraded on board for 25 minutes before action was taken.

The Houston Police Department took her away from medical evaluations but did not say if there would be any charges.

Southwest Airlines sent ABC13 the following statement:

“Local law enforcement met Flight 733 from Houston to Phoenix Monday afternoon after it returned to the gate because of a customer situation onboard. We’ve reached out to customers to apologize for the delay and appreciate their patience as our teams worked to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible.”

