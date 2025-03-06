SoCal teen learns of West Point acceptance from Pres. Trump during speech to Congress

By David Gonzalez

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) — The last 24 hours have been a whirlwind for Jason Hartley from Whittier.

The local high school senior was invited to the White House as a special guest for President Trump’s address to Congress.

“It felt like I didn’t deserve to be there. All these important people that I studied in my government class — the President, Congress, even the Supreme Court,” Hartley said. “I was just thinking, why did I get invited with these people, and why am I here with all these important lawmakers in the U.S.”

During his speech, President Trump said, “His greatest dream is to attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.”

The 17-year-old has always wanted to follow in his dad’s footsteps of serving in the Army.

“I dedicated everything I did in high school to get an appointment,” Hartley said.

The star athlete and bright student applied to West Point in February of last year.

As President Trump recognized Hartley for his achievements, he learned about his pending West Point application in the most unforgettable way.

“I’m pleased to inform you that your application has been accepted. You will soon be joining the Corps of Cadets,” President Trump said.

“I didn’t think that I would go to D.C. and then hear that I got an appointment from President Trump himself,” Hartley described. “It’s super surreal. I still can’t believe it.”

“I couldn’t even pay attention to the people in the room. I was just kind of soaking up the moment and looking at him and trying to hold back tears and just kind of take it all in,” said Hartley’s mother, Tanya James.

Hartley’s father served as a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputy.

He passed away in 2018.

However, Hartley knows his dad would be extremely proud of his accomplishments.

“I know that he’s always watching,” Jason said. “He’s always up there in heaven looking down on me. I know that he’s very glad with my decision.”

Hartley is set to report to West Point on June 30, which happens to be his mom’s birthday.

After graduating, he hopes to become a military officer in the Army.

